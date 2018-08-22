The Coast Guard is offering a cash reward for information about the theft of bells from navigational buoys off the Maine coast.
Bells have been stolen from nine buoys in Penobscot Bay in the past nine months, according to the Coast Guard. The most recent theft was a 371-pound bell assembly taken from the White Bull Lighted Gong Buoy about two miles east of Bailey Island. That missing bell was reported by a mariner.
The Coast Guard says the bells on buoys “play a vital role in the safe passage of ships and mariners” by helping them navigate during times of reduced visibility.
Tampering with aids to navigation is a federal offense and can lead to up to one year in prison or fines of up to $25,000 per day.
Anyone with information about the missing sound signaling devices is asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Northern New England command center at 207-767-0303. People who provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction are eligible to receive a reward of up to half of the fine imposed.
