Have you ever wondered if legislators ever listen or talk to the everyday people they represent? Erin Herbig of Belfast does.

Contacting her to ask if we could meet to discuss an important matter, I didn’t expect to hear back from her right away, but I did. On her way to Augusta for a meeting the next week, she stopped at my home to visit with me. I thought we might talk for a half-hour but she stayed for an hour and a half. She was able to see that what happens in Belfast occurs all across the state. How refreshing to have a representative who can see that larger picture and understand where efficiencies can be found.

Please vote for Erin Herbig to serve Waldo County in the state Senate this November.

Pam Chase

Liberty

