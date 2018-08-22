The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Expansion Arts Fund is accepting applications from nonprofits for grants of up to $5,000 that support indigenous, ethnic, or rural arts programs or projects, particularly those that serve areas with limited access to arts events, according to a news release from the foundation.

The fund is a collaborative effort of the National Endowment for the Arts, Lillian M. Berliawsky Charitable Trust, Maine Community Foundation, and Maine Arts Commission to strengthen and ensure the future of these artistic traditions. Additional funding is provided through the Elizabeth Laughlin Anderson Memorial Fund at the Maine Community Foundation.

Recent grants were awarded to Celebration Barn Theater, to collaborate with Norway Downtown to create an interactive performance; Gateway Milbridge, for free weekly musical performances at Gateway Theatre; and the Committee to Restore the Abyssinian Meeting House, Portland, to research period clothing, create costumes, and develop a script for a one-act play about the Underground Railroad.

The application deadline is Sept. 15. For an application, visit mainecf.org.

For more information, call 877-700-6800.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: