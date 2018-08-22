Karen Kusiak has been active in education in central Maine for many years. As an assistant professor at Colby for 28 years, she coordinated teacher certification programs and supervised teaching candidates in local middle and high schools.

Karen, who is running for Senate District 16, served in her community as a school board member for 15 consecutive years, serving on the board’s policy committee, dropout prevention committee, negotiations team, and many ad hoc committees. Karen was involved in self-study committees for the New England Accreditation process for Lawrence High School.

During my 35 years teaching at Lawrence and 40 years as a resident of Fairfield, I experienced Karen’s commitment to School Administrative District 49 communities and her support for teachers and staff. Then as now, she stays current with education mandates and advancements in technology.

Maine needs people like Karen to ensure the success and quality of public education for the future.

Raymond Winship

Waterville

