Chloe Maxmin is a bright and very articulate woman. She’s also young, and you might think that she lacks the experience to run for office in House District 88, which includes Chelsea, Jefferson, Whitefield and part of Nobleboro.
But when you speak with her in person, you find someone with a long history of working for the betterment of people of all ages. Each time she has impressed me with her understanding, knowledge, and ideas of how to support and improve our educational system, how to utilize renewable and alternative energy to save money, and how to keep our local communities strong.
As a senior it is important to me that all rural residents have access to good affordable health care and a means to getting to that health care.
These are all ideas that Chloe Maxmin will be fighting for. Please help her by voting for Chloe on Nov. 6.
Martha Tait
Whitefield
