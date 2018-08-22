The Loose Wheels podcast is hosted by Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel auto racing writer Travis Barrett, focusing on the local motorsports scene in Maine.

Listen as Travis talks to some of the key players in this weekend’s 45th annual Oxford 250 at Oxford 250 Media Day on Wednesday.

