Like what your representatives are doing in Augusta, spending all their time overturning the referendums the voters passed? Funding education at 55 percent? Oops, never got there. Raise the minimum wage? Oops, let’s try to change the time frame of increases and amounts, hoping it all goes away. Medicaid expansion for the working poor and lower cost of insurance, as it has done in other states? Oops, no deal.

If you are as frustrated as I am with this type of thinking by our present representatives, then join me in voting for Jason Putnam for House District 87.

Jason’s goal is to uphold the will of the voters, fully fund and support public education, ensure access to affordable health care, and grow the economy of Maine for the people who live and work here through investment in jobs and educational opportunities.

Ralph Hilton

Alna

