BRUNSWICK — Brunswick police responded to crashes on Route 1 late Wednesday morning.

A phone call came in around 11 a.m. reporting a vehicle in the southbound median between Cook’s Corner and West Bath.

Related

Mashed potatoes: Tractor-trailer hauling spuds overturns on I-95 in Etna

By 11:30 a.m. another crash was reported in the Cook’s Corner area in the northbound lane. A box truck had rolled over that was carrying lobster or some kind of shellfish, causing extensive damage to the truck and spilling cargo.

Police and firefighters were on scene. Motorists should be prepared for traffic delays.

This story will be updated.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
brunswick maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.