BRUNSWICK — Brunswick police responded to crashes on Route 1 late Wednesday morning.

A phone call came in around 11 a.m. reporting a vehicle in the southbound median between Cook’s Corner and West Bath.

By 11:30 a.m. another crash was reported in the Cook’s Corner area in the northbound lane. A box truck had rolled over that was carrying lobster or some kind of shellfish, causing extensive damage to the truck and spilling cargo.

Police and firefighters were on scene. Motorists should be prepared for traffic delays.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: