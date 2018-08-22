Westbrook police are asking the public to help locate a teenager who is believed to have run away from home on Monday.

Bridget Kelley, 16, was last seen wearing jeans and a burgundy zip-up sweatshirt, police said.

Bridget Kelley Photo courtesy of Westbrook Police Department

“Her parents really want her home,” said Westbrook Police Cpt. Sean Lally.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts they should call police at 854-0644.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: