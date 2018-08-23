Four people were charged and 50 grams of heroin were seized Tuesday night from a home at 5 East Pond Road in Oakland as the result of a two-month investigation by the Oakland Police Department and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, according to a news release Thursday from Oakland police.
During the execution of a search warrant, drug agents and officers seized the heroin along with $3,400 in cash. The approximate value of the heroin is $10,000.
The following people were charged:
• Tyquawn Lane, 25, of Oakland, is charged with four counts of aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug.
• Shahanna Dasouza, 22, of Oakland, is charged with aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug.
• Gina Genica, 28, of Oakland, is charged with unlawful possession of a schedule W drug.
• Ryan McKenna, 34, of Oakland, is charged with unlawful trafficking of a schedule W drug.
Lane is being held in lieu of $200,000 cash bail and Dasouza is being held in lieu of $50,000 cash bail at the Kennebec County jail in Augusta.
All are scheduled to appear in October in Augusta District Court.
-
Editorials
Our View: It's too early in governor's race for talk of 'spoilers'
-
Business
In public relations, real estate and food, meet 3 Maine women who mean business
-
Opinion
Commentary: As Maine goes, so may go the nation on Kavanaugh confirmation
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: 1970s China could teach us a thing or two about Old World sustainability
-
Business
Maine’s women-owned businesses lead nation in job, revenue growth