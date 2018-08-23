Four people were charged and 50 grams of heroin were seized Tuesday night from a home at 5 East Pond Road in Oakland as the result of a two-month investigation by the Oakland Police Department and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, according to a news release Thursday from Oakland police.

During the execution of a search warrant, drug agents and officers seized the heroin along with $3,400 in cash. The approximate value of the heroin is $10,000.

The following people were charged:

• Tyquawn Lane, 25, of Oakland, is charged with four counts of aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug.

• Shahanna Dasouza, 22, of Oakland, is charged with aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug.

• Gina Genica, 28, of Oakland, is charged with unlawful possession of a schedule W drug.

• Ryan McKenna, 34, of Oakland, is charged with unlawful trafficking of a schedule W drug.

Lane is being held in lieu of $200,000 cash bail and Dasouza is being held in lieu of $50,000 cash bail at the Kennebec County jail in Augusta.

All are scheduled to appear in October in Augusta District Court.

