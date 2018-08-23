FARMINGTON — A local man whose conviction for domestic violence assault was overturned in June will appear in a Farmington court Sept. 5 to prepare for a new trial, attorneys for both sides said Wednesday.

Wesley M. Villacci, 23, was found guilty in September 2017 of felony domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release. He was sentenced to 4½ years in prison, with all but three years suspended, and four years of probation.

Wesley Villacci (Franklin County Detention Center)

In June, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ordered a new trial, after finding a Franklin County court erred when giving instructions to the jury.

Villacci’s case and his bail will be reviewed in court Sept. 5.

Last month, he completed an Androscoggin County court sentence for domestic violence assault in 2015. He has since been held on $50,000 cash bail at the Franklin County Detention Center while awaiting a new trial.

