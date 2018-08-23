Karen Kusiak has my vote for Senate. I know that Karen will listen to my concerns, but even more, I know that she will listen to everyone’s concerns, regardless of what party they belong to. I have seen Karen at meetings and other gatherings, and she isn’t the one doing all the talking. She listens patiently and asks good questions. That is something I think is important, and something that is missing in politics today.

I also know that Karen understands the need to keep property taxes low. She will fight to make sure those of us living on retirement savings aren’t spending it all to keep our homes.

I hope you agree and will remember to vote for Karen Kusiak for Senate District 16.

Deborah Dornish

Waterville

