As a small-business owner and a property taxpayer, I’m supporting Karen Kusiak for Senate District 16.

As a small-business owner, I understand the need for the state to make sure we have students who are prepared to enter the workforce, and that a good public education system is critical for that to happen. I don’t have kids, but someone paid for my education when I was in public school and I understand it’s a pay-it-forward responsibility all of us have to make sure our schools are strong for the next generation.

As a property taxpayer in two towns, I also know that the key to lower property taxes is the restoration of revenue sharing.

Karen understands these issues and had a proven record of voting in the best interests of her constituents when she was in the House of Representatives. She’s got my vote for Senate.

Bruce Olson

Waterville

