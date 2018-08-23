Maine’s top court has ruled that the LePage administration must move forward to expand Medicaid even as it fights implementation of the ballot initiative approved by voters last fall.

The ruling Thursday delivers a blow to the governor, who has steadfastly opposed efforts to extend the public health coverage to an estimated 70,000 additional adults in Maine.

Nearly 60 percent of voters approved the plan in November, but Gov. Paul LePage has not taken any action to put it in place. Maine Equal Justice Partners sued in April, arguing that the inaction was harming low-income Mainers who should be eligible for insurance under the program this year. A Superior Court justice ruled in June that the administration needed to file expansion plans with federal Medicaid regulators without delay.

The governor and the commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services appealed that decision to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, which heard oral arguments in the case last month.

The high court dismissed LePage’s appeal Thursday, saying the lower court still needed to resolve questions in the original lawsuit from Maine Equal Justice Partners. The opinion did not focus on the merits of LePage’s appeal, but rather focused on whether the implementation process can be delayed during the broader legal arguments. It is not a final ruling in the dispute.

“Because the order of the trial court is, in practical terms, wholly preliminary, there is no basis for the Law Court to act in this piecemeal appeal from the action of the court,” Chief Justice Leigh Saufley and Justice Andrew Mead wrote in a concurring opinion.

The governor’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Robyn Merrill, executive director of Maine Equal Justice Partners, said the ruling should pave the way for Medicaid expansion implementation, which she believes will happen in the coming months, based on court rulings by the Superior and Supreme courts.

“The law is clearly on our side,” Merrill said. “The people of Maine voted and enacted a law, and that law is on the books. It’s not a question of if Medicaid expansion will happen, it’s a question of when.”

Staff Writer Joe Lawlor contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.

