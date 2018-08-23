No tax increase is welcome news

As a Maine resident, I have become used to property tax increases every year. This year it was a pleasant surprise when the Hallowell City Council, under the leadership of Mayor Mark Walker, voted for a budget that did not raise property taxes (“Hallowell council approves budget, extends retail pot moratorium,” Aug. 14).

As a property owner in Hallowell, I am grateful that my property tax bill will not take up more of my household budget, and I wish to commend the mayor and City Council for holding the line.

Next year, let’s push ourselves even further and find a way to lower property taxes.

Aaron Chadbourne

Hallowell

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: