No tax increase is welcome news
As a Maine resident, I have become used to property tax increases every year. This year it was a pleasant surprise when the Hallowell City Council, under the leadership of Mayor Mark Walker, voted for a budget that did not raise property taxes (“Hallowell council approves budget, extends retail pot moratorium,” Aug. 14).
As a property owner in Hallowell, I am grateful that my property tax bill will not take up more of my household budget, and I wish to commend the mayor and City Council for holding the line.
Next year, let’s push ourselves even further and find a way to lower property taxes.
Aaron Chadbourne
Hallowell
