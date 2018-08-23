These views do not represent any board or committee I serve on. I have always believed the strength of our democracy lies in our neighbors who are willing to stand up and participate. Strong communities are made up of citizens who vote, volunteer, and serve in its public offices. Jason Putnam is such a citizen.

Putnam volunteers on the Wiscasset Ordinance Review Committee, he serves on the Wiscasset School Committee, and he has now stepped up to run for House District 87, representing Alna, Pittston, Randolph, and Wiscasset.

I first met Jason two years ago when he reached out to me to talk about about community issues. Jason and I haven’t always seen eye to eye, but we have always found strength in our differences and shared a focus on the common good of the community.

This is the type of legislator we need in Augusta, it is time to move our state forward. Vote for Jason Putnam in November.

Kim Andersson

Wiscasset

