LONDON — Icelandic actor Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played villain Robbie Rotten in the children’s TV series “LazyTown,” has died of cancer. He was 43.
The actor’s wife, Steinunn Olina Thorsteinsdottir, announced on Facebook that he died Tuesday.
Trained as a stage actor and puppeteer, Stefansson was best known for “LazyTown,” where his junk food-munching villain was pitted against child heroine Stephanie and fitness-loving hero Sportacus. The Iceland-made show, a mix of animation, live action and CGI, ran between 2004 and 2007, and from 2013 to 2014.
Stefansson was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in 2016. He announced earlier this year that the disease had returned and was inoperable.
He is survived by his wife and four children. Thorsteinsdottir said his ashes would be scattered on the ocean, in keeping with his wishes.
-
Editorials
Our View: It's too early in governor's race for talk of 'spoilers'
-
Business
In public relations, real estate and food, meet 3 Maine women who mean business
-
Opinion
Commentary: As Maine goes, so may go the nation on Kavanaugh confirmation
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: 1970s China could teach us a thing or two about Old World sustainability
-
Business
Maine’s women-owned businesses lead nation in job, revenue growth