Two-way traffic really hit me.

I have seen a few changes in Waterville. I remember very well two-way traffic on Main Street and Front Street. Well, we had a group of people at City Hall that wanted one-way traffic, and after many meetings and discussions and spending lots of money, they won. Well now they want to go back to two-way traffic — they should have left it that way. What Waterville really needs is parking, and doing this won’t help at all. I miss our beautiful Main Street and our nice stores that are all gone now.

Cecile Vigue

Waterville

