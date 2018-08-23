Two-way traffic really hit me.
I have seen a few changes in Waterville. I remember very well two-way traffic on Main Street and Front Street. Well, we had a group of people at City Hall that wanted one-way traffic, and after many meetings and discussions and spending lots of money, they won. Well now they want to go back to two-way traffic — they should have left it that way. What Waterville really needs is parking, and doing this won’t help at all. I miss our beautiful Main Street and our nice stores that are all gone now.
Cecile Vigue
Waterville
