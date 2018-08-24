AUGUSTA — A city man has been arrested on two charges of unlawful sexual contact with a girl under age 12.

Robert Matteson, 43, was arrested Thursday and taken to Kennebec County jail.

He made an initial court appearance on the two charges — which each carry maximum penalties of 10 years in prison — on Friday at the Capital Judicial Center via video from the jail. A judge set his bail at $2,500 cash with a Maine Pretrial Services contract.

According to an affidavit by Augusta Police Officer Benjamin Murtiff, the investigation began after a referral from the Department of Health and Human Services. The complaint says the incidents occurred between Feb. 2 and May 4 in Augusta.

Murtiff says the girl was 10 at the time and reported that the contact occurred at Matteson’s home.

