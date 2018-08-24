Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were: north/south — Luke Merry and Nancy Farmer, Dennis Purington and Debbie Gardiner, and Paul Mitnik and Paul Sherman; east/west — Ed and Joyce Rushton, Scott MacKenzie and Jan Arey, and Mike and Pat Quinn.

Winners on Thursday were Anil Goswami and Les Buzzell, John Anastasio and Jerry Perkins, and Paul Mitnik and Debby Gardiner.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Ed and Joyce Rushton, Carroll and Audrey Harding placed second, Karen Torrey and Barbara Terhune placed third, and David Bourque and Suzon Morrison placed fourth.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 453-2410.

FAIRFIELD VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS

FAIRFIELD — The Veterans of Foreign Wars hosts cribbage at 6 p.m. every Monday The cost is $7 per person.

For more information, call Darlene Robbins at 716-1468.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge winners.

Game day bridge winners on Wednesday was Fran Wadleigh, Sally Foster placed second and April Napolitano placed third.

Bridge winners on Thursday were: Ben Parish placed first, Bill Moore placed second and Joanna Burd placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Barbara Terhune, Louie Violette and Frances Roy place second, Wilma Pouliot and Carmen Landry placed third, Alice King and Dennis Perkins placed fourth, and Sylvia Palmer and Jackie Gamache placed fifth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

