Eban Charles, of Waterville, was one of 60 high school students who attended the Joint Science and Technology Institute, an educational opportunity to expand his knowledge and experience in science, technology, engineering and math from July 21 through Aug. 3 in Bel Air, Maryland, according to a news release from the institute.

Charles is a student at Waterville Senior High School in Waterville.

He collaborated with scientists and conducted research activities in laboratories at the U.S. Army Edgewood Chemical Biological Center, the Army Research Laboratory or Harford Community College in Maryland. Projects included robotics, environmental water quality, microbiome-based antibiotic discovery and 3-D printing and design.

The educational program was a fully funded research opportunity for high school students from the U.S. and from U.S. Department of Defense schools around the world. It was sponsored by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and managed by Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education. The programs helped students gain confidence in their own abilities, provided an awareness of career options and encouraged pursuit of STEM careers.

