STRATTON — The Dead River Area Historical Society will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at 170 Main St.

An ice cream social with brownie ala mode is set for 1-3 p.m., made and served by volunteers of the historical society.

Charlie Bruce will entertain attendees with an afternoon of songs such as Jud Strunk’s “A Daisy a Day.” He does a great John Denver and takes requests. He will be joined by Peter Farnsworth on the mandolin.

Vendors also are welcome to set up their tents and sell their goods.

The Dead River Area Historical Society is open by advance appointment year-round. Displays include a collection of old carpentry and logging tools, china, glass, church organ, furniture from native families, a complete schoolroom, a memorial room to the “lost” towns of Flagstaff and Dead River, the lineage of several native families, and a host of memorabilia from native homesteads.

For more information, call 246-2271.

