AUGUSTA — Two groups of people were indicted Thursday on drug trafficking charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place in Augusta and Hallowell.

They were among a number of people indicted on various charges Thursday by a grand jury sitting in Kennebec County.

OLIN CHARETTE MICHAEL SEEGARS State police Cpl. Chris Rogers examines the clothes of Lenwood Williams, of Baltimore, Maryland, who was arrested June 29 on the Maine Turnpike in the Hallowell and Farmingdale area after a high-speed pursuit. Staff file photo by Andy Molloy

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates that there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Olin Charette, 61, of Vassalboro, Nicholas Ames, 30, of Vienna, and Michael Seegars, also known as Michael Nicholas Seegars, 20, of New York City, were indicted on charges of unlawful trafficking in heroin June 5 in Augusta. Two of the men were arrested that day in the parking lot of Home Depotin Augusta.

In addition, Charette faces charges of conspiracy to commit unlawful trafficking in drugs and three counts of violation of condition of release, all from June 5 in Augusta.

Ames and Seegars also are charged with unlawful trafficking in cocaine base and unlawfully furnishing heroin.

Charette and Seegars remain at the Kennebec County jail as of Friday; Ames is free on bail.

In a separate incident, Lenwood Williams, 27, and Heather Buccheri, 29, both of Baltimore, Maryland, were indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in heroin, and one count each of unlawful trafficking in heroin, unlawful trafficking in fentanyl and unlawful possession of heroin, all June 29, after a police chase along the interstate and the Maine Turnpike that ended in Hallowell. According to a police report from that incident, the couple said they were driving to Canada.

Williams also was indicted on charges of unlawful possession of fentanyl, eluding an officer and driving to endanger in connection with his actions that allegedly occurred on the same date and in the same city.

Both were free on bail as of Friday.

A number of other people were indicted on various charges by the same grand jury:

• Austin T. Bechard, 24, and Samuel P. Jordan, 36, both of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking of more than $1,000 from the Eagles Club of Augusta on Dec. 17, 2017, in Augusta.

• Aaron Francis Brunelle, 39, of Augusta, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, violation of a protective order and domestic violence terrorizing June 2, 1017, in Augusta.

• Mikel D. Cameron, 37, of Augusta, aggravated trafficking in heroin, unlawful possession of Suboxone, unlawful possession of clonazepam, and criminal forfeiture of $8,656, all May 30 in Waterville.

• Phillip N. Caouette, 33, of Winslow, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a firearm, April 3 in Waterville.

• Randall S. Cook, 64, of Waterville, and Richard L. Hildreth, 62, of Fairfield, tampering with a victim, falsifying physical evidence and violation of condition of release Sept. 22, 2017-June 4, 2018, in Waterville.

• Robert Dale Corson III, 23, of Waterville, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking May 11, 2017, in Waterville.

• Sharon R. Cross, 35, of Augusta, criminal operating under the influence, operating after suspension, improper plates, criminal mischief and driving to endanger, all April 23 in Augusta.

• Alan Dziob, 37, of Limestone, unlawful trafficking of heroin and/or fentanyl and unlawful trafficking of cocaine Feb. 22 in Litchfield.

• Kathleen E. Fleury, 52, of Manchester, violation of condition of release and violation of a protective order June 14 in Hallowell; violation of condition of release and violation of a protective order June 13 in Gardiner; and domestic violence stalking, violation of a protective order and violation of a condition of release May 5-June 13 in Gardiner.

• Brock Hamilton, 31, of Farmingdale, unlawful trafficking in heroin Jan. 25 in Winthrop, unlawful trafficking in heroin and unlawful trafficking in cocaine base Feb. 13 in Manchester, and unlawful possession of cocaine and criminal forfeiture of $721, June 28 in Augusta.

• Patrick D. Hamilton, 29, of Waterville, domestic violence assault June 14 in Waterville.

• Jonathan King, 26, of Winthrop, unlawful trafficking in heroin, unlawful trafficking in cocaine base and violation of condition of release, all Feb. 28; and unlawful trafficking in cocaine base March 21, all in Augusta.

• Jamilee Kus, 35, of Waterville, forgery June 9-July 26, 2017, in Waterville. Kus was convicted in 2013 of robbing a bank in the Maine Mall.

• Nick J. Lehay, 42, of Albion, arson and aggravated criminal mischief April 30 in Winslow.

• Natasha Mae Nadeau, 28, of Waterville, violation of a condition of release and violation of a protective order March 30.

• John Rolfe, 38, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in heroin April 2 and unlawful possession of cocaine base April 3, both in Augusta.

• Brandon W. Sanford, 36, of Skowhegan, aggravated trafficking in fentanyl Jan. 12 in Waterville.

• Joel M. Severance, 27, of Augusta, domestic violence assault on a child less than 6 years old and domestic violence assault between July 1, 2017, and March 20, 2018, in Augusta.

• Paul G. Vigue, 37, of Augusta, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon — a motor vehicle, and domestic violence assault May 29 in Hallowell.

