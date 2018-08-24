A man who allegedly shot and killed three people in June in New York may be hiding out in Maine, according to New York police.

The New York Police Department received tips that Sam Cross may be in Maine, according to a report by News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ).

Cross is wanted in connection with the killings on June 21 in the Bronx.

Brewer police released a description of Cross on Friday. He is described as African-American, standing 5-foot-9 and weighting 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information on his whereabouts and the three deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-577-8477.

