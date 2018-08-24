The Stone Coast Challenge is a triathlon in Maine to raise money for Camp Sunshine, a retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses.

The triathlon begins with a 3-mile-swim from Seguin Island to Popham Beach, then a 60-mile bike ride from Popham Beach to Crescent Beach.

Chad Kalocinski, Navy, with his son Patrick, 4, on his shoulders after completing the Stone Coast Challenge on Thursday. Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
It concludes with a 10k run from Crescent Beach to Fort Williams Park.

filed under:
Cape Elizabeth, Popham Beach
