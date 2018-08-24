The Stone Coast Challenge is a triathlon in Maine to raise money for Camp Sunshine, a retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses.
The triathlon begins with a 3-mile-swim from Seguin Island to Popham Beach, then a 60-mile bike ride from Popham Beach to Crescent Beach.
It concludes with a 10k run from Crescent Beach to Fort Williams Park.
