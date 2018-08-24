Andrea Martelle, RN, oncology nurse navigator for genitourinary cancers at Harold Alfond Cancer Center for Cancer Care, will be the featured speaker for the regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the center, 361 Old Belgrade Road in Augusta, in the Prescott Room.

Martelle has been an RN with Maine General for 24 years, the last 17 years in oncology. She will speak about her work and how she can help men with prostate cancer. After diagnosis, and coming to the center, Martelle is often the first nurse that a man and his partner talk with concerning next steps, goals of care, treatment options, and shared decision making. She also works with primary care offices to determine next steps when a PSA is elevated and coordinates timely referrals to a urologist.

The talk is free and open to the public. Refreshments are served after the talk.

For more information, call Nelson Leavitt at 441-5374.

