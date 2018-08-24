The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce recently announced the winners of its 25th annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic. The event was held on Aug. 15 at Mingo Springs Golf Course, followed by dinner and the awards ceremony at the Country Club Inn.

This year’s winning teams are as follows:

First place — men's A division winners, from left, are Kyle Ladd, Erin Washington, Larry Washington and Noel Dolbier. Photo by Karen A. Ogulnick First Place — men's B division winners, from left, are Bob Fitzgibbon, Glenn Yankee and Carl Dodge. Bill McGuckin not shown in photo. Photo by Karen A. Ogulnick First place — mixed division winners, from left, are Greg Nemi, Ann Nemi, Brittany DiPompo and Dan DiPompo. Photo by Karen A. Ogulnick

• Men’s A Division: First place, Erin Washington, Larry Washington, Kyle Ladd, Noel Dolbier; second place, Curt Haley, Jamie Eastlack, Scott Morton and Brad Stokes.

• Men’s B Division: First place, Bob Fitzgibbon, Carl Dodge, Bill McGuckin and Glenn Yankee; second place, Brian Smith, Gerry Adams, John Wetzel and Howard Reaves.

• Women’s Division: First place, Meg Dill, Elaine Fitzgibbon, Carol McGuckin and Verna Holman.

• Mixed Division: First place, Dan DiPompo, Brittany DiPompo, Ann Nemi and Greg Nemi; second place, Ted Hershberg, Betsy Hershberg, Hiram Chodosh and Caleb Chodosh.

• Longest Drive: Betsy Hershberg (women’s), and Greg Nemi (men’s).

• Closest to the Pin: Howard Reaves.

The following sponsors helped make this annual fundraising event a resounding success: Partnership sponsor — Sysco Northern New England; gold sponsors — Dead River Company and O’Connor Auto Park; centerpiece sponsor — Skowhegan Savings Bank; full hole sponsors — Backwoods/Mr. Sweet Tooth, Blue Flame Gas Company, BOSS Power Equipment, Central Distributors, Coca Cola Northern New England, Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro, Franklin Printing, Franklin Savings Bank, Loon Lodge, M&H Construction, Morton & Furbish Real Estate, PFG NorthCenter, Pine State Beverage, Rangeley Fireplace & Stove Co., Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply, Sarge’s Sports Pub & Grub and Valley Beverage; partial hole sponsors — Allied Realty, Beauty Boutique, Gallant’s Furniture, Gingerbread House Restaurant, Noyes Real Estate, Red Onion Restaurant, RP Auto Body & Repair and Tina Falasco, LMT; longest drive sponsors — Moose Alley/Inner Eye and Morton & Furbish Insurance; and closest to the pin sponsors — Oquossoc Motel Country Suites and Mo’s Variety & Blue Mountains Lawn Service & Caretaking.

