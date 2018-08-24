The Skowhegan High School Class of 1943 celebrated its 75th reunion on Aug. 10 at the Heritage House on Madison Avenue. Classmates reunite each year on the second Friday in August. Of the 75 graduates, eight were able to attend in person while six others were unable to attend.
Unable to attend were Elaine Blaisdell Cannell and Elwin Thibeault, both Skowhegan residents.
Out of state classmates unable to attend were Solange Poulin Turcotte, from Florida, Mary Marble Burgess, from Oklahoma, Melvin Andrews, from Pennsylvania and Marshall Fogerty, from South Carolina.
