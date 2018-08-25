IN ANSON, Friday at 8:31 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Parkwoods Drive.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:25 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:50 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Northern Avenue.

10:39 a.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

11:33 a.m., gross sexual assault was reported by a caller on Cony Street.

11:49 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Cedar Street.

11:53 a.m., an animal well-being check was done on Crossing Way.

12:35 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Glenridge Drive.

12:38 p.m., a well-being check was done on Northern Avenue.

1:15 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Gallant Way.

1:41 p.m., property was recovered on Old Belgrade Road.

3:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

4:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:37 p.m., property was recovered on Sewall Street.

5 p.m., property was recovered on Western Avenue.

5:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

5:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

5:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

6:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

6:10 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

6:15 p.m., a well-being check was done on Spruce Street.

7:22 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

7:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hospital Street.

8:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

10:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

11:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bolton Hill Road.

Saturday at 12:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

12:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

1:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

IN BENTON, Friday at 8:09 a.m., state police, firefighters, rescue and an ambulance were sent in response to a call on Stagecoach Lane.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 8:01 a.m., vandalism was reported on Mud Run.

Saturday at 7:54 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Adams Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 5:44 p.m., a theft was reported on Martin Stream Road.

Saturday at 12:27 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of a disturbance on Main Street.

IN HARMONY, Friday at 10:19 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from North Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 7:49 p.m., an assault was reported on Lower Mills Road.

IN MOSCOW, Friday at 9:54 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Howard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 4:46 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Waterville Road.

6:42 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Father Rasle Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 3:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

5:58 p.m., a protection order was reportedly served on Railroad Avenue.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 4:34 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hubbard Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 2:21 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 5:39 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Turner Avenue.

6:17 a.m., fire and downed wires were reported on Parkman Hill Road.

7:13 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Madison Avenue.

7:22 a.m., police investigated a panic alarm on Court Street.

11:27 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was taken from Madison Avenue.

12:02 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Water Street.

12:45 p.m., a complaint was investigated on Court Street.

12:47 p.m., an animal complaint was taken from Sesame Street.

1:42 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Madison Avenue.

3:48 p.m., police attempted to serve paperwork on Robin Court.

6:22 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Waterville Road.

8 p.m., police made an arrest after a report of trespassing on North Avenue.

8 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Beech Street.

8:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Alder Street.

11:31 p.m., police made an arrest on Greenwood Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:49 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

7:50 a.m., a report of criminal mischief was investigated on Paris Street.

8:13 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Head of Falls.

8:21 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at a credit union on College Avenue.

8:58 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

9:03 a.m., an unwanted person was reported at the public library.

10:20 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported at Veteran Park on Winter Street.

10:31 a.m., a theft was reported on Boothby Street.

10:59 a.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Elm Court.

11:48 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Main Street.

12:46 p.m., police assisted someone into protective custody at an auto dealership on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:43 p.m., an unwanted person was reported at the homeless shelter on Colby Street.

3:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street at High Street.

3:48 p.m., a protection order was reportedly served on King Street.

4:54 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silvermount Street.

6:02 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Hannaford’s on JFK Plaza.

6:40 p.m., a theft was reported at the transfer station on Lafleur Road.

6:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

8:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glidden Street.

9:46 p.m., an oral warning was issued following a noise complaint on Violette Avenue.

10:01 p.m., a 911 hang-up call was taken from the Hannaford supermarket on Elm Plaza.

Saturday at 12:13 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from Boutelle Avenue.

12:17 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Elm Street.

1:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pearl Street.

1:32 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Ticonic Street.

1:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gray Street.

1:57 a.m., police made an arrest on Interstate 95.

4:27 a.m., a protection order was served on King Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 6:37 a.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.

10:07 a.m., sex offenses were reported to police. No location was given.

1:10 p.m., a report of fraud or forgery was taken from Roderick Road.

3:59 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Garland Road.

10:16 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Clinton Avenue.

11:27 p.m., a fire call resulted in a crew being sent to Clinton Avenue.

Saturday at 12:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 6:36 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Old Wayne Road.

Saturday at 12:06 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1:26 p.m., Glenn E. Jacobson, 57, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, on Medical Center Parkway.

3:31 p.m., Sherrod S. Wright, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked, during a traffic stop on Armory Street.

5:37 p.m., Sarah L. Delisle, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold, at an unidentified location.

9:52 p.m., Terence M. Downes, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, on Civic Center Drive.

11:17 p.m., Heidi L. Traxler, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, operating under the influence (alcohol), and violation of probation, after a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Western Avenue and Sewall Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 11:08 a.m., Scott Charles Jones, 51, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of violating the conditions of release.

3:50 p.m., Rebecca Lee Bruce, 23, of Winterport, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear.

Saturday at 12:06 a.m., Matthew Lee Grass, 31, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid restitution.

2:02 a.m., Damien S. Fellows, 39, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:27 a.m., Brittany M. Turner, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

2:20 a.m., Bader A. Rmaizan, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Interstate 95 on a charge of criminal operating under the influence.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:43 p.m., a 68-year-old Augusta man was summoned on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license, during a traffic stop on Civic Center Drive.

