NEW YORK — Tributes poured in Sunday from actors, fellow playwrights and other celebrities for Neil Simon, who died Sunday at age 91. Here are some of the reactions to his death:

“It was my great good fortune that my very first Broadway play was written by Neil Simon. He also wrote my first film. I owe him a career. The theater has lost a brilliantly funny, unthinkably wonderful writer and even after all this time I feel I have lost a mentor, a father figure, a deep influence in my life and work.”

– Hollywood and Broadway actor Matthew Broderick, who in 1983 made his Broadway debut in Simon’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs” and his movie debut in Simon’s “Max Dugan Returns.”

“He could write a joke that would make you laugh, define the character, the situation, and even the world’s problems. First time I met him he looked at me and said, ‘Where the hell did they find you?’ What a gent.”

• Tony Award-winning actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein, via Twitter.

“Neil Simon brought a unique eye for life to stage and screen. Through sharp characters and dialogue, he prodded us – in laughter and tears – to contend with the traits that make us human. Another voice who understood the power of art in our American story now belongs to eternity.”

• TV journalist Dan Rather, via Twitter.

“There is no American comedy writer whose work isn’t influenced by the rhythm and music of Neil Simon’s words.”

• Bill Prady, executive producer of the hit TV sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” via Twitter.

“I am deeply sad and hurting with the news of Neil’s passing. He was a great talent and man, husband and father. With his passing his plays and work live on and will be enjoyed by many generations to come. I will miss him deeply and always.”

• Actress and ex-wife Marsha Mason

“To say that #NeilSimon was one of the primary influences on my life and career would be an understatement. His work, as both a participant and audience, has defined and shaped me on my own journeys and career trajectory. RIP to another lost legend.”

• Broadway and TV actor Josh Gad, via Twitter.

“If you write comedy, if you write period, you learned something from Neil Simon. A truly great American storyteller. RIP.”

• Randi Mayem Singer, who co-wrote the film “Mrs. Doubtfire,” via Twitter.

