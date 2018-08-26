The Aug. 7 article “Waterville solar project on landfill gets lease extension” was incredible exciting to read. Solar energy has so much potential in the coming years, and it is incredibly important to invest in solar arrays like the one.

Clean, renewable energy is our future, and it is vital that we accelerate our shift away from fossil fuels. This is why at this moment, Environment Maine and its national partner, Environment America, are working to move colleges and universities to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050. These institutions have the extraordinary opportunity to help lead the country in clean energy, and they have the resources, research, and innovation to undertake this transition.

We have so much potential when it comes to renewable energy, and colleges and universities should take advantage of the resources they have. Cities like Waterville are prioritizing the environment, and their schools should do the same.

Audrey Davis

Portland

