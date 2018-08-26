Sen. Susan Collins is a “Trumphead” — a loyal follower of Donald Trump. Congress is apparently full of them.

Right now she defends him vengefully revoking security clearances of critics of his policies. These guys are faithful former government workers and depend on the security clearance to make a living. No one in Congress speaks up for government workers, and Trump can fire FBI agents — or anyone else — for no reason at all, ruining lives and careers.

She is not up for re-election and should be able to support loyal current and former government workers, but apparently she fears Trump, as do many Republicans in Congress. It is sad.

Del Cain

Orlando, Florida

(formerly of Gardiner)

