AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Aug. 9-22, 2018, at courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Troy Albin, 46, of Waterville, operating under the influence June 23, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; failing to stop for an officer, same date and town, dismissed.

Heidi Allen, 44, of Winthrop, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 3, 2018, in Winthrop; $200 fine, $20 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Daniel Anderson, 35, of Mars Hill, operating under the influence April 23, 2018, in Sidney; $700 fine, 21-day jail sentence, three-year license suspension; operating vehicle without license April 23, 2018, in Sidney; seven-day jail sentence.

Dimitrios F. Bailis, 20, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, criminal trespass June 9, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Michael Bruno Bakeman, 27, of Waterville, operating under the influence Oct. 25, 2017, in Waterville; $700 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but 20 days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license and registration suspension. Violating condition of release Jan. 6, 2018, in Waterville; 20-day jail sentence; criminal mischief Jan. 6, 2018, in Waterville; 20-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release March 17, 2018, in Waterville; 20-day jail sentence; violating condition of release March 24, 2018, in Waterville; 20-day jail sentence. Operating under the influence Oct. 25, 2017, in Waterville; $700 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but 20 days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license and registration suspension.

Heidi Beane, 49, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Feb. 1, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, four-year jail sentence all but six months suspended, two-year six-month probation; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, same date and town, dismissed.

Samantha Beatham, 23, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 7, 2018, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence, $53.30 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed. Theft of services March 13, 2018, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence, $35 restitution; theft of services March 15, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Frederick J. Berard, 51, of Augusta, failing to comply sex offender registry act April 30, 2018; 90-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year administrative release.

Richard D. Bilodeau, 68, of Winthrop, driving to endanger Dec. 30, 2016, in Winthrop; $1,000 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Elaine Blood Knowles, 56, of Winslow, failure to register vehicle June 29, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Brianna Bonness, 31, of Clinton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 14, 2018, in Waterville; $400 fine.

Crystal Boucher, 44, of Skowhegan, attaching false plates Nov. 17, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Amanda Bourdeau, 31, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 20, 2017, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Matthew Bradley, 33, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 30, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine.

Amanda L. Brainard, 26, of Oakland, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 26, 2017, in Oakland, dismissed.

Selena A. Brewer, 45, of Boothbay, operating under the influence Jan. 4, 2018, in Windsor; $1,100 fine, two-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 days suspended, two-year probation, six-year license suspension.

Austin Brown, 22, of Waterville, stealing drugs June 29, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Isabelle C. Bryant, 19, of Fayette, marijuana: under 21 years of age and use of drug paraphernalia April 18, 2018, in Readfield, dismissed.

Robert W. Burnell, 25, of Hallowell, operating under the influence April 22, 2018, in Augusta; $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension.

Stacie Burney, 45, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, attaching false plates July 2, 2018, in Benton; $100 fine.

Kathy Cagle, 40, of New York, New York, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug Nov. 8, 2017, in Waterville; $400 fine, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but one year suspended, two-year probation; aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug Nov. 8, 2017, and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Nov. 29, 2017, both in Waterville, dismissed.

Israel J. Carpenter, 41, of Waterville, failure to appear for disclosure or contempt hearing Sept. 9, 2016, in Waterville, dismissed.

Kellen A. Carter, 35, of Liberty, operating under the influence May 5, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Eric Clark, 21, of Vienna, criminal trespass March 10, 2016, in Mount Vernon; $200 fine.

Chad R. Clement, 38, of Fairfield, attaching false plates April 18, 2018, in Oakland; $100 fine.

John Amos Cofield, 54, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked May 1, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Shaun P. Cook, 46, of Waterville, violating condition of release Aug. 13, 2018, in Waterville; 24-hour jail sentence.

Kyle A. Contento, 26, of Winthrop, failure to give correct name, address, date of birth July 14, 2018, in Hallowell; $100 fine.

Phillip L. Cooper, 22, of Sidney, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 28, 2017, in Waterville; $250 fine. Failure to register vehicle July 8, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Wayne R. Cormier, 64, of Belgrade, driving to endanger April 19, 2018, in Belgrade; $575 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 30-day license suspension.

Eric D. Crawley, 24, of Winslow, operating under the influence April 14, 2018, in Winslow; $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license suspension.

Marc A. Crocker, 42, of Oakland, permitting unlawful use Jan. 20, 2018, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Albert Curtis, 61, of Winslow, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 30, 2018, in Winslow; $200 fine.

Robert H. Daigle, 54, of Poland, driving to endanger Nov. 26, 2016, in Monmouth; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, Nov. 23, 2016, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Brad Edward Day, 43, of Portland, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures July 18, 2018, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Aug. 14, 2018, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence; disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Aug. 14, 2018, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence.

Camille Desoto, 57, of Augusta, attaching false plates July 23, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Heather E. Doray, 28, of Randolph, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 29, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Gregory V. Douglas, 45, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked June 18, 2017, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Dana C. Depugh, 54, of Washington, operating after registration suspended July 11, 2018, in Augusta; $150 fine.

Nichole R. Dyer, 26, of Thorndike, operating under the influence Feb. 14, 2018, in Benton; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Joseph Devian Earle, 21, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license June 21, 2018, in Waterville; $100 fine.

David I. Erving Sr., 37, of Augusta, operating under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child and operating while license suspended or revoked, May 26, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Troy P. Everlith, 34, of Clinton, violating protection from abuse order June 8, 2018, in Waterville; 364-day jail sentence all but two days suspended, two-year probation; violating condition of release June 8, 2018, in Waterville; two-day jail sentence.

Kevin R. Fabian, 57, of Norridgewock, operating under the influence April 7, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Jennie M. Fisher, 43, of Augusta, attaching false plates July 3, 2018, in Augusta; $150 fine.

Andrea E. Fleuriel, 47, of Waterville, violating condition of release Aug. 10, 2018, in Clinton; 48-hour jail sentence.

Dustin Foster, 25, of Winslow, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 18, 2018, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Wayne Foster, 40, of Waterville, failure to license dog June 20, 2018, in Waterville; $50 fine.

Paul Charles Fournier, 29, of Palmetto, Florida, failure to register vehicle July 5, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Emily J. French, 33, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence April 18, 2018, in Waterville; $700 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license suspension; operating vehicle without license conditions/restrictions, same date and town, dismissed.

Scott Frost, 31, of Rome, violating condition of release July 12, 2018, in Mount Vernon, dismissed.

Lorraine C. Gedat, 28, of Old Orchard Beach, operating while license suspended or revoked July 1, 2012, in Chelsea; $250 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Eric J. Gendron, 52, of Augusta, use or sale of fireworks July 7, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Matthew Louis Genness, 38, of Clinton, operating under the influence Aug. 20, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Jake A. Germano, 35, of South Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked May 2, 2018, in Litchfield, dismissed.

Davina Giggey, 45, of Albion, permitting unlawful use April 7, 2018, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Ronald E. Gilliam, 44, of Hallowell, protective order from harassment violation April 30, 2018, in Augusta; 90-day jail sentence all suspended, six-month administrative release.

Brian P. Gleason, 32, of Winslow, operating under the influence April 3, 2018, in Waterville; $700 fine, seven-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension; operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions April 3, 2018, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence.

Riley S. Grady, 18, of Augusta, minor possessing liquor, May 2, 2018, and marijuana: under 21 years of age and use of drug paraphernalia April 18, 2018, in Readfield, dismissed.

Trevor Grady, 19, of Augusta, marijuana: under 21 years of age and use of drug paraphernalia April 18, 2018, in Manchester, dismissed.

Blake E. Gray, 59, of Warren, stalking — serious inconvenience/emotional distress March 15, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Mary Jane G. Gray, 67, of Gardiner, operating under the influence May 20, 2018, in Gardiner; $500 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Wendy Gray, 49, of Waterville, keeping unlicensed dog June 20, 2018, in Waterville; $50 fine.

Ryan C. Guerrette, 29, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked July 12, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Daniel W. Hamann, 62, of Harpwell, burning without permit June 2, 2018, in Monmouth; $100 fine.

Todd A. Hannan, 52, of South China, failure to present ATV registration July 8, 2018, in China; $100 fine.

Kelly Harding, 39, of Oakland, operating under the influence April 26, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Mariah C. Hargreaves, 25, of Lowell, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 3, 2016, Rome, dismissed.

Jason W. Harriman, 33, of Waterville, operating after registration suspended June 19, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Mark J. Harris, 44, of Skowhegan, operating after habitual offender revocation Aug. 14, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 90-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, dismissed.

William Harris, 54, of Waterville, operating under the influence May 8, 2018, in Waterville; $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license suspension.

Theresa Lynn Hebert, 51, of Fairfield, violating condition of release March 28, 2018, in Waterville; 14-day jail sentence.

Linda Emma Henderson, 71, of Naples, Florida, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 9, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jacob Hendsbee, 18, of Augusta, fireworks use or sale prohibited July 5, 2018, in Augusta; $50 fine.

Amanda L. Higgins, 35, of Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Feb. 17, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Christopher B. Hipp, 31, of South China, failing to obtain driver’s license April 6, 2018, in Winslow; $150 fine.

James Hodges, 46, of Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 29, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Alexander Nicholas Hogan, 22, of Searsport, operating while license suspended or revoked July 1, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Michael C. Hovasse, 34, of Skowhegan, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident June 6, 2018, in Albion; $200 fine.

Samuel W. Howard, 19, of Pittston, minor possessing liquor July 1, 2018, in Gardiner; $200 fine.

Mark L. Hubbard, 40, no town of residence listed, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force June 30, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Amy Jean Hudson, 35, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 9, 2018, in Waterville; two-year jail sentence all but nine months suspended, one-year probation; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 29, 2018, in Winslow; nine-month jail sentence; violating condition of release May 29, 2018, in Winslow; two-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release June 12, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Robert Jacobs III, 25, of Augusta, domestic violence assault Dec. 15, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Travis R. Jacques, 43, of Bath, assault March 1, 2016, in Augusta; $300 fine, 365-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year probation; intentionally endangering welfare or dependent person, March 24, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Linwood W. Jones, 55, of Providence, Rhode Island, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation after disqualified July 11, 2017, in Sidney; $250 fine.

Darlene P. Joyce, 68, of Gardiner, operating under the influence July 1, 2018, in Gardiner; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Christopher Lee Kaklegian, 27, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked July 16, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Douglas L. Kazdoy, 68, of Bangor, failing to stop for an officer June 29, 2018, in Gardiner; $200 fine.

Christopher J. Kelley, 31, of Winslow, operating under the influence March 25, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Daniel T. Kelly, 61, of Woolwich, operating under the influence May 5, 2018, in Augusta; $700 fine, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license and registration suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked May 5, 2018, in Augusta; $600 fine, seven-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension; violating condition of release May 5, 2018, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence.

Shellylynn Kelly, 47, of Waterville, police standoff Dec. 30, 2017, in Waterville; $300 fine.

Bjorn A. Kenney, 31, of Augusta, unsworn falsification July 7, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Timothy L. Kerr, 29, of Camden, operating under the influence May 18, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Clifton D. Knox, 53, of Old Orchard Beach, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit July 21, 2017, in Augusta; $400 fine.

Steve J. Lablanc, 46, of Winslow, burning prohibited material June 19, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Mitchell N. Labonte, 20, of Readfield, marijuana: under 21 years of age March 16, 2018, in Manchester, dismissed.

Joshua Lamontagne, 22, of Oakland, operating under the influence July 2, 2018, in Oakland; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Raymond E. Lebreton, 37, of Corinna, allowing minor to operating ATV in violation June 6, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Jesse S. Leclair, 19, of Mount Vernon, domestic violence assault April 19, 2018, in Winthrop; 180-day jail sentence, all suspended, two-year probation; criminal mischief, same date and town, dismissed.

Lyanne Lemeunier Fitzgerald, 51, of Hallowell, operating under the influence Dec. 21, 2015, in Augusta; $1,100 fine, three-year jail sentence all but 45 days suspended, two-year probation, six-year license and registration suspension; operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions Dec. 21, 2015, in Augusta; 45-day jail sentence.

Shawn T. Lemieux, 32, of Waterville, keeping unlicensed dog June 20, 2018, in Waterville; $50 fine.

Roxanne Lewis, 44, of Bangor, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 18, 2018, in Waterville; $400 fine, $15.58 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 23, 2018, in Waterville; $400 fine, $400 suspended, $6.26 restitution.

Jonathan Libby, 23, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked June 13, 2018, in West Gardiner; $250 fine.

Louise Marie Lucci, 40, of Rumford, operating vehicle without license Nov. 23, 2017, in Augusta; $150 fine.

Jacob Luce, 20, of Fairfield, possessing fish in violation June 26, 2018, in Benton; $100 fine.

Jason M. Mackenrodt, 37, of Waterville, burglary Nov. 8, 2016, in Winslow; two-year jail sentence all but 30 days suspended, one-year probation, $290 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 8, 2016, in Winslow; 30-day jail sentence.

Eric Mackey, 32, of Randolph, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 29, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Steve B. Madsen, 23, of West Gardiner, aggravated furnishing of schedule W drug March 4, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed. Violating condition of release April 2, 2018, in West Gardiner; 48-hour jail sentence.

Mark J. Mangin, 57, of Winthrop, operating under the influence Jan. 31, 2018, in Winthrop; $700 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension, $500 restitution.

Jill M. Mansir, 44, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 24, 2018, in Augusta, four-month jail sentence, $27 restitution; theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property June 2, 2018, in Augusta; four-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release June 2, 2018, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence.

Lindsay Marin, 31, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked July 14, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Joselyn Mason, 40, of Waterville, failure to license dog June 20, 2018, in Waterville; $50 fine.

Patrick Jeffrey Mattson, 21, of Clinton, stealing drugs Sept. 24, 2016, in Clinton, dismissed.

Michael B. McCann, 64, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked July 1, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

John J. McCollett, 26, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked July 9, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Chad T. McDougal, 26, of Waterville, use of drug paraphernalia June 12, 2018, in Waterville; $300 fine.

Jean McIntyre, 38, of Winslow, operating under the influence March 31, 2018, in Winslow; $700 fine, seven-day jail sentence, three-year license suspension; operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions March 31, 2018, in Winslow, seven-day jail sentence.

Alexander McMann, 25, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to register vehicle April 13, 2018, in Oakland, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked May 3, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Charlene L. Middleton, 63, of Jefferson, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 27, 2018, in Chelsea, dismissed.

Cody Miller, 20, of Randolph, operating while license suspended or revoked June 12, 2018, in Chelsea; $250 fine.

Addam Moffett, 40, of Monmouth, operating vehicle without license July 6, 2018, in Gardiner; $100 fine.

Christina Moffett, 41, of Winchester, New Hampshire, permitting unlawful use July 6, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Nickolas R. Moody, 19, of Sidney, criminal trespass and criminal mischief Jan. 19, 2017, in Manchester, dismissed.

Robin Morton, 44, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 13, 2018, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence.

Scottie Morton, 52, of Oakland, fishing with more than two lines May 12, 2018, in Oakland; $100 fine.

Fadumo Musse, 23, of Orono, operating vehicle without license June 1, 2018, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Meg Nicole Nadeau, 20, of Winslow, minor having false identification and minor consuming liquor May 26, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Wayne Nadeau, 46, of Winslow, violating condition of release Aug. 6, 2017, in Winslow; 12-hour jail sentence.

Erlinda M. Nirza, 47, of Augusta, habitually truant student Aug. 30, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Walker Norton, 21, of Gardiner, operating under the influence June 17, 2018, in Gardiner; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Gilbert A. O’Brien, 51, of Fairfield, violating condition of release Aug. 11, 2018, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

Tracy L. O’Clair, 39, of Winslow, operating under the influence Jan. 13, 2018, in Waterville; $600 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Ashlee M. O’Connor, 29, of Augusta, criminal trespass May 2, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Mark J. Panico, 61, of Old Orchard Beach, operating under the influence Oct. 17, 2017, in Winslow, dismissed.

Kip Patten, 28, of Pittston, operating under the influence April 29, 2018, in Winslow; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Shannon Naomi Perkins, 38, of Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 20, 2017, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence, $5.16 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

John S. Pompeo, 21, of Windham, failing to display ATV registration numbers June 9, 2018, in Manchester; $100 fine.

Craig S. Preo, 54, of Windsor, operating while license suspended or revoked March 29, 2018, in Vassalboro; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release March 29, 2018, in Vassalboro; 96-hour jail sentence.

Lacey Puckett, 34, of Skowhegan, discharging firearm near dwelling March 2, 2018, in Vassalboro; $100 fine.

Simon P. Quist, 28, of Readfield, operating after license suspension June 22, 2018, in Hallowell; $500 fine.

John J. Rancourt, 44, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 20, 2018, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence. Criminal trespass May 18, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Hailey E. Redlevke, 21, of Rome, operating after registration suspended July 6, 2018, in Belgrade, dismissed.

Lynne M. Reed, 57, of Readfield, operating under the influence Dec. 30, 2017, in Readfield; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Hunter Ripley, 19, of Augusta, minor consuming liquor July 5, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Rosalynn L. Ritchie, 35, of Auburn, operating under the influence April 22, 2018, in Winthrop; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Trevor W. Robinson, 24, of Benton, permitting unlawful use May 5, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Joseph H. Rodrigue, 62, of Augusta, domestic violence assault Dec. 1, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Ryan L. Roy, 19, of Manchester, use of drug paraphernalia March 16, 2018, in Manchester; $300 fine.

Ashley V. Russell, 24, of South China, operating after habitual offender revocation Dec. 4, 2016, in Winslow, dismissed.

Tiffany R. Russell, 33, of Waterville, failure to register vehicle June 28, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Sharon L. Sandstrum, 59, of New Harbor, criminal trespass May 14, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Katherine L. Schooley, 32, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked May 21, 2018, in Gardiner; $500 fine.

Patricia A. Scribner, 70, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 11, 2018, in Augusta; 180-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year administrative release.

Christopher D. Senior, 24, of Clinton, criminal mischief July 6, 2018, in Winslow; $200 fine, $15 restitution.

David Sheperd, 25, of Wilton, operating vehicle without license June 17, 2018, in Augusta; $150 fine.

Miles J. Shorty, 36, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked July 1, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine. Operating under the influence April 21, 2018, in Waterville; $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license suspension.

Lindy C. Sklover, 39, of Vassalboro, operating under the influence March 10, 2018, in Winslow; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Stacey Smart, 41, of West Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 7, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Amanda L. Smith, 31, of Dresden, operating after registration suspended July 7, 2018, in Hallowell; $150 fine.

Dan W. Snow, 20, of Pittston, minor possessing liquor July 1, 2018, in Gardiner; $200 fine.

Gerald Richard Sounier, 42, of Augusta, violating condition of release Aug. 10, 2018, in Chelsea; 48-hour jail sentence; displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Aug. 10, 2018, in Chelsea; 48-hour jail sentence.

Katherine Elizabeth Spiller, 29, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Feb. 26, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six months suspended, two-year probation; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 12, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, five-month jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug April 12, 2018, in Augusta; five-month jail sentence; failure to give correct name, address, date of birth, possession of hypodermic apparatuses and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, April 12, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Kacee A. Standring, 30, no town of residence listed, failure to license dog June 20, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jill S. Stetson, 33, of Waterville, operating under the influence April 12, 2018, in Belgrade; $700 fine, 90-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year administrative release, three-year license suspension; operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions, same date and town, dismissed.

Connor R. Stockwell, 18, of Readfield, marijuana: under 21 years of age and minor possessing liquor April 18, 2018, in Readfield, dismissed.

John R. Stevens Jr., 59, of Fairfield, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water June 6, 2018, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Todd Wilson Bridges Stinneford, 43, of Waterville, failure to license a dog June 20, 2018, in Waterville; $50 fine, $25 suspended.

Richard Stoner, 39, of Manheim, Pennsylvania, operating while license suspended or revoked March 14, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked March 30, 2018, in Waterville: $250 fine.

Leslie A. Sturtevant, 52, of Augusta, burning without permitting June 13, 2018, in Benton; $50 fine.

Levi Swan, 23, of Chelsea, violation of herring rule chapter 36 June 6, 2018, in Chelsea; $200 fine; unlawful building of dam June 6, 2018, in Chelsea; $100 fine.

Samantha Tamiso, 29, of Winthrop, operating while license suspended or revoked July 17, 2018, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Elisha M. Thibodeau, 35, of Liberty, operating under the influence April 22, 2017, in Gardiner; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Christine Thomas, 52, of Waterville, failure to license a dog June 20, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jake M. Thompson, 30, of Milford, operating while license suspended or revoked May 5, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Ashley E. Trask, 28, of Windsor, operating under the influence Dec. 16, 2017, in Clinton; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Shane A. Tripp, 45, of Mount Vernon, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate May 23, 2018, in Monmouth; $100 fine.

Victoria Truman, 37, of Augusta; fugitive from justice Aug. 17, 2018, in Hallowell; extradition ordered.

Nater Axel A. Valentin, 45, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 29, 2017, in Winslow; $500 fine. Operating while license suspended or revoked April 25, 2018, in Winslow; $500 fine.

Maranda L. Vicnaire, 27, of Hartland, operating after habitual offender revocation Dec. 9, 2017, in Clinton; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, dismissed.

Logan M. Violette, 20, of Belgrade, use of drug paraphernalia March 16, 2018, in Manchester, dismissed.

Tammy Violette, 49, of Fairfield, protective order from harassment violation July 5, 2018, in Vassalboro; $150 fine.

Michael Patrick Waldo, 45, of Augusta, assault Dec. 14, 2017, in Augusta; $300 fine, 364-day jail sentence all but 60 days suspended, one-year probation.

Kelty A. Wallace, 43, of Pittsfield, operating under the influence April 21, 2018, in Winslow; $700 fine, 364-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license suspension.

Joshua A. Watters, 37, of Skowhegan, discharge firearm or crossbow near dwelling March 2, 2018, in Vassalboro; $100 fine.

Derik B. Wight, 38, of Readfield, criminal trespass Jan. 1, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Cameron C. Wilson, 29, of Somerville, attaching false plates June 13, 2018, in Windsor; $150 fine.

Jessica J. Wing, 30, of Wales, failure to register vehicle May 30, 2018, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Ryan A. Wood, 24, of Vassalboro, operating under the influence April 10, 2018, in Vassalboro, dismissed.

Ghazi R. Yousif, 51, of Augusta, protective order from harassment violation July 22, 2015, in Augusta, dismissed. Failure to register vehicle March 4, 2018, in Belgrade; $150 fine; attaching false plates, same date and town, dismissed.

Silang Zeren, 44, of Gardiner, operating under the influence April 28, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

