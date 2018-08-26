IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:01 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Memorial Bridge.
8:47 a.m., theft was reported on Maple Street.
9:54 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.
10:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.
10:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
11:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.
11:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fowler and Howe streets.
Noon, an animal well-being check was done on Washington Street.
12:03 p.m., an animal well-being check was done on Western Avenue.
12:32 p.m., a well-being check was done on Senator Way.
12:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.
1:37 p.m., a well-being check was done on George Street.
1:49 p.m., an animal well-being check was done on Stephen King Drive.
2:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.
5:48 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Cedar Street.
5:57 p.m., a well-being check was done on Western Avenue.
6:46 p.m., theft was reported on Chandler Street.
6:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.
7:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Old Belgrade Road.
7:59 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bridge Street.
8:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
11:08 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Lancaster Lane.
Sunday at 12:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
12:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
1:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
3:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
3:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
4:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pine Brook Drive.
IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 5:37 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Morton Street.
7:48 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Old Western Avenue.
8:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Ashaloona Drive.
9:22 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Pineland Drive.
Sunday at 12:31 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Green Street.
Arrest
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:00 a.m., Jay Allen Buotte, 56, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct (loud noise), on Chapel Street.
Summons
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 4:16 a.m., a 51-year-old Sidney man was summonsed on a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked, after a traffic stop was done on Bonenfant Roundabout.
