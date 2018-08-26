IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:01 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Memorial Bridge.

8:47 a.m., theft was reported on Maple Street.

9:54 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.

10:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

11:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

11:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fowler and Howe streets.

Noon, an animal well-being check was done on Washington Street.

12:03 p.m., an animal well-being check was done on Western Avenue.

12:32 p.m., a well-being check was done on Senator Way.

12:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.

1:37 p.m., a well-being check was done on George Street.

1:49 p.m., an animal well-being check was done on Stephen King Drive.

2:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

5:48 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Cedar Street.

5:57 p.m., a well-being check was done on Western Avenue.

6:46 p.m., theft was reported on Chandler Street.

6:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

7:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

7:59 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bridge Street.

8:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:08 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Lancaster Lane.

Sunday at 12:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

12:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

3:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

3:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

4:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pine Brook Drive.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 5:37 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Morton Street.

7:48 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Old Western Avenue.

8:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Ashaloona Drive.

9:22 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Pineland Drive.

Sunday at 12:31 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Green Street.

Arrest

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:00 a.m., Jay Allen Buotte, 56, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct (loud noise), on Chapel Street.

Summons

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 4:16 a.m., a 51-year-old Sidney man was summonsed on a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked, after a traffic stop was done on Bonenfant Roundabout.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: