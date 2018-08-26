The 2018 gubernatorial election is a no-brainer; Janet Mills is by far the best-qualified candidate, but she will lose if independent candidates muddy the waters as they did in 2010 and 2018.

Until we have ranked-choice voting for all offices, third-party candidates will continue condemning us to conservative Republican governors. This is just simple arithmetic.

Mills has a long record of defending Mainers against the reactionary obstructionism of Gov. Paul LePage and fellow conservatives. Let’s not repeat the naive mistakes of the last two elections.

Patricia L. Connors

Hallowell

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: