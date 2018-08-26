The state of New Hampshire’s most wanted fugitive was arrested last week during a traffic stop on Route 302 in Windham.

Michael Mendoza, who was a passenger in the car that was stopped, along with another passenger, Brian Higgins, were arrested by a state trooper and members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, according to a post on the Maine State Police Facebook page.

Mendoza – for whom no address or age were given – was described as “New Hampshire’s most wanted fugitive of the week.” The arrests were made on Wednesday.

Mendoza was taken into custody without incident.

Officers found narcotics on the floor of the motor vehicle and on Higgins, state police said. Because there was a 2-year-old child in the car at the time, both men were charged with aggravated trafficking. Each man was held on $50,000 bail at the Cumberland County Jail.

Warrants on Mendoza included failure to appear, aggravated eluding an officer, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, aggravated driving to endanger, and a probation revocation for unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs.

Officers found numerous bags used to package narcotics, a scale, 20 grams of fentanyl, 6 grams of cocaine, suboxone and prescription pills in the vehicle, according to state police.

