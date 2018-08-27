Raymond and Theresa Hilton of Chelsea are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Karen Hilton to George Wyse, son of John and Ruth Wyse from Oregon.

Karen is a graduate of Cony High School class of 2000, University of Vermont in Burlington, VT class of 2005 with a Bachelor’s of Arts in Anthropology and Psychology. She is employed in Washington, D.C. as the HR & Accounting Director of an IT Consulting Firm.

George graduated from Scio High School class of 1992, USAF Academy class of 1996 with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He is employed with the Air Force as a project manager in Arlington, VA. He also serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air National Guard in New Jersey.

A fall wedding is planned.

