The 22nd annual Somerville Day Fall Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15, at Old Somerville School, 665 Patricktown Road in Somerville.

Parade line-up will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Turner Ridge Road. The parade will proceed along Route 105 to the school at 10 a.m. The festival will feature a 9/11 tribute, a raffle with a hundred prizes, food, music, vendors, children’s activities, contests and door prizes. The cake walk will begin at 1 p.m., a bubblegum-blowing contest is set for 2 p.m., and the raffle drawings will begin at 3 p.m., you must be present to win. The day will end with pizza and a fireworks show at 7:30 p.m., weather permitting.

For more information, call 549-3038.

