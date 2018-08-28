HALLOWELL — The Harlow, in partnership with Friends of the Kennebec River Rail Trail, invites Maine artists to submit work inspired by or depicting the Kennebec Rail Trail for an upcoming exhibition “Life on the Trail.” The deadline for email submissions is 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1. Submissions will be reviewed by a curatorial committee including members of Friends of the Kennebec Rail Trail

and staff from The Harlow.

The exhibition will be on view Oct. 5-27, at the gallery located at 100 Water St. An opening reception is set for 5-7 p.m. Friday Oct. 5. Proceeds from art sales during the exhibition will benefit FKRRT and support programming at The Harlow.

For more information and to submit work, visit harlowgallery.org.

