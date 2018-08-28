WATERVILLE — The Waterville Democratic Committee elected Colby College student Lily Herrmann as chair of the party Monday night, an official said Tuesday.

Herrmann is entering her last semester at Colby and plans to graduate in December, said Waterville Democrats Secretary Matt Gorman in an email.

He said it is his understanding she plans to stay in Waterville after graduation.

Herrmann did not respond to a request for comment sent via social media Tuesday.

According to her Facebook page, she is a research assistant at the Maine Concussion Management Initiative in Waterville, a former legislative intern in the U.S. House of Representatives and a former field organizer at the Maine Democratic Party.

Herrmann replaces outgoing chair Claude Francke. He did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

