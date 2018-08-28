FARMINGTON — The south end of Front Street will be closed beginning Saturday, with the closure continuing through September so a large culvert can be replaced.

Traffic moving north or south on Front Street will be detoured over Depot Street, next to Farmington Farmer’s Union and University of Maine at Farmington’s South Hall, during the construction period.

All properties in the area will remain accessible during the construction.

Additional construction will take place farther north on Front Street in September.

The section of Front Street between Depot Street and lower Broadway will be reduced to one lane or closed to traffic at various times during the construction period.

Farmington officials ask motorists to allow extra travel time or find alternate routes.

Farmington selectmen awarded Ranger Contracting of Fairfield the $421,402 contract in July. Ranger submitted the lowest of three bids on the culvert and retaining wall project.

