FARMINGTON — A fire destroyed a home and attached garage Saturday night at 287 Middle St., Fire Rescue Capt. Scott Baxter said Monday.

John and Angela Whelpley and their children escaped safely from the home.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. It is not suspicious, Baxter said.

Investigators from the Office of the Maine State Fire Marshal were called to try to determine the cause.

About 35 firefighters responded to the 9:25 p.m. report. The fire started in the garage, spread to the house and got into the roof. It is a total loss, he said. There was smoke, heat and water damage.

The building, which is insured, is about 50 yards from the Regional School Unit 9 bus garage, Baxter said.

Fire departments assisting were from Chesterville, Industry, Jay, New Sharon, Strong, Temple and Wilton.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: