After we voters approved Medicaid expansion, Gov. Paul LePage has refused to approve it, saying he doesn’t know where the funding will come from.

Interesting, since he approves of the plans to build a new state facility on the Dorothea Dix campus, yet he has no idea where the funding will come from or how the state will pay for it in years to come.

Terrence Casey

Randolph

