WILTON — A basic hand gun training is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Wilton Fish & Game, on U.S. Route 2. Participating students will undergo a four hour training under the instruction of Sheriff Scott Nichols.

The next class will be held Saturday, Nov. 17. There are 10 students per class so that there is adequate instruction per student. Participants are required to register and pay a $20 class fee to hold their spot.

To register, call 778-3690 or email [email protected] Checks are to be made out to The Wilton Fish & Game and mailed to Sharon Borthwick, P.O. Box 314, West Farmington, ME 04992.

For more information, call Scott Nichols at 778-2680.

