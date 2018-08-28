We all know that our ever-so-prestigious Gov. Paul LePage is at it again (“LePage calls state senator ‘repugnant,’ storms out of meeting after report says he didn’t drive timber decision,” Aug. 20). Anyone who shall dare disagree with him about anything get the literal finger-pointing, insults, bullying, and name-calling.

I would think that the “most repugnant human being” to him would be his abusive father. My ex-husband abused and terrorized me for 12 years, and I would not think a second about saying this.

But just for having a difference of opinion? Repugnant.

Kelly Seiders

Augusta

