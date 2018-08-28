We all know that our ever-so-prestigious Gov. Paul LePage is at it again (“LePage calls state senator ‘repugnant,’ storms out of meeting after report says he didn’t drive timber decision,” Aug. 20). Anyone who shall dare disagree with him about anything get the literal finger-pointing, insults, bullying, and name-calling.

I would think that the “most repugnant human being” to him would be his abusive father. My ex-husband abused and terrorized me for 12 years, and I would not think a second about saying this.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

But just for having a difference of opinion? Repugnant.

Kelly Seiders

Augusta

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.