Maine health officials have confirmed the state’s first human case of West Nile virus.
According to a report by the Maine Center for Disease and Prevention, a person from Cumberland County tested positive for the virus. The results were collected two weeks ago.
The Maine CDC says the patient probably contracted the disease out of state. Four cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed this season in Massachusetts. There have been confirmed cases in Connecticut this season as well.
While most people infected with the mosquito-borne virus show no symptoms, others can develop fever, headache, body aches and stiffness.
Officials say one of the best ways to avoid mosquito bites is to get rid of standing water and to wear insect repellant.
-
Local & State
Maine DOT rejects request for lobster tombstone
-
Nation & World
DOJ sides with lawsuit brought by Maine resident over Harvard’s race-based admissions policy
-
Local & State
Maine gets more than $23M for clean water projects
-
Maine Crime
Massachusetts man is charged with selling drugs in Biddeford-Saco area
-
Community
After school arts program starts Sept. 5