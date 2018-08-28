The third annual Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival is set for 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, in downtown Skowhegan.

The event will feature Maine-crafted libations, farm-to-table fare, live music and more.

Donna Archambault, right, of Exeter, N.H., talks with David Boucher, head brewer and owner of Crooked Halo Cider, on Saturday at the first Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival on Water Street in downtown Skowhegan. Staff photo by Michael G. Seamans Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

General admission tickets cost $40 advance at skowhegancraftbrewfest.com or at the Skowhegan Fleuriste, 93 Water St. in Skowhegan. General admission tickets will be available at the gate for $45.

All proceeds will support ongoing revitalization efforts in Skowhegan.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: