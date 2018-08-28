The third annual Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival is set for 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, in downtown Skowhegan.
The event will feature Maine-crafted libations, farm-to-table fare, live music and more.
General admission tickets cost $40 advance at skowhegancraftbrewfest.com or at the Skowhegan Fleuriste, 93 Water St. in Skowhegan. General admission tickets will be available at the gate for $45.
All proceeds will support ongoing revitalization efforts in Skowhegan.
