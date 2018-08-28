Are you ready for the high school football season? We certainly are!

Cony head coach B.L. Lippert and Leavitt head coach Mike Hathaway join staff writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant, as well as Randy Whitehouse of the Sun Journal, in a look ahead to the biggest stories of the 2018 high school football season in Maine.

Listen to the audio of the entire podcast below, or watch the video above. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.

 

