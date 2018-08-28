WATERVILLE — Woodlands Senior Living held a First Responder Appreciation event honoring local first responders on Aug. 15 at the organization’s Waterville location. Law enforcement and first responders including police, fire department, sheriff’s department, EMTs and their families, were invited to the free event, which included a barbecue dinner, music and giveaways, according to a news release from Woodlands Senior Living.

Residents and Woodlands Senior Living staff mingled with attendees and their families at the evening event.

Woodlands Senior Living photo Woodlands Senior Living held a First Responder Appreciation event honoring local first responders on Aug. 15 at the organization's Waterville location. Woodlands Senior Living staff from left are Paxton Picard, Emma Bean, Lindsey Giggey, Woody the Bear and Rayann Nickerson. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“This event began three years ago when residents and staff at our Waterville community were inspired to honor local law enforcement,” said Woodlands Senior Living COO, Matthew Walters, according to the release. “The following year, we extended the invitation to all first responders and the event has just continued to grow. This annual event gives us an opportunity to say thank you to the men and women who work to protect our communities every day.”

Woodlands staff provided a barbecue dinner, dessert, music and entertainment for all attending law enforcement, first responders and their families. To-go boxes were given to on-duty officers who were in the area but unable to stay.

The Maine-based, family-owned organization also hosted similar events in their Brewer, Lewiston and Hallowell communities.

