A 39-year-old Buxton man was killed Tuesday when his SUV slammed into a tractor-trailer on the Bernard Rines Bypass in Gorham.

Gorham police on Wednesday morning identified the victim as Jason Bressette. Bressette was driving a Ford Explorer when it crossed the centerline and hit a truck carrying fuel around 5:30 a.m.

Bressette was alone in his vehicle. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police Chief Daniel Jones said it does not appear speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The impact of the crash sheared the trailer from the front of the truck. There was no fuel spilled, but it had to be off-loaded before the trailer could be moved, Jones said.

The Bernard Rines Bypass was closed between Narragansett Street and South Street for most of the day. It reopened to traffic around 2:30 p.m.

